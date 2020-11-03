Lauralton Hall in Milford closed for rest of the week following parent's exposure to coronavirus

"Our student is not symptomatic but, because she was exposed, is now self-quarantined," Lauralton Hall Head of School, Elizabeth Miller said.

MILFORD, Conn. — Lauralton Hall officials announced Wednesday the school will be closed for the rest of the week after learning the parent of a student was exposed to coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to the Lauralton Hall community, the parent is a medical professional and began to experience symptoms at work today.

Campus is now closed and locked. No students, parents, or employees will be allowed on campus.

"Our student is not symptomatic but, because she was exposed, is now self-quarantined," Lauralton Hall Head of School, Elizabeth Miller said.

The closure is in place at this time until March 13, however teaching and learning continues online beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m., according to the letter.

Officials say families should expect notice about school plans going forward before the weekend