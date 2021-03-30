Lawmakers agree Lamont's emergency powers should continue

The vote came despite concerns raised by Republicans who argued it’s time for the General Assembly to take back its authority.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Connecticut lawmakers on Tuesday granted final legislative approval to extending Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic to May 20.

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) released a statement on state Democrats' plan to vote to extend Gov. Lamont's emergency orders for another month:

"Our democracy is not set up for one-person rule. We are a government of the people, by the people and for the people. It's past time the legislature fulfills its constitutional responsibility to act as a coequal branch of government alongside the executive branch. People’s health and safety deserves more than a month-to-month strategy of policies defined by executive orders that may or may not be there in June. If we want policies like a vaccination program or telemedicine over the long term, these concepts must be codified in state law. That is the legislature's responsibility and it should not be delayed again. We have a job to do."

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted along partisan lines to authorize the Democratic governor to renew the state’s public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations.

Gov. Lamont tweeted about the vote, thanking members of the General Assembly for extending the state of emergency.

"I want to thank members of the CT General Assembly for voting to ratify and extend the state of emergency," Gov. Lamont wrote. "This step remains critical to ensuring our vaccine and testing programs remain nimble and accessible to all of our residents, and we can continue to provide needed support for everyone in Connecticut as we work to get back to normal as quickly as possible. I take these powers seriously, and will continue to consult with legislative leadership and use this authority in a judicious fashion."

— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, a party attended by more than 100 people at a small house near the University of Connecticut has resulted in two arrests and an investigation by school officials into possible student conduct violations.

