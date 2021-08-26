Lawmakers react to group of angry parents interrupting roundtable discussion in Cheshire

Parents and their children heckled Governor Lamont and lawmakers outside Highland Elementary School on August 25.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Lawmakers spoke out Thursday after Governor Lamont’s roundtable discussion Wednesday ended in angry parents reacting to his mask mandate for children.

The chaos led the governor and other officials to talk out as those parents followed.

“I was surprised to see a young mother with two seven year -old’s, one in either hand shouting vulgarities and being as rude as they were,” said Gov. Lamont.

State Representative Liz Linehan stuck around to hear what the parents had to say.

Linehan stood calmly with her face mask on as she was confronted by strong words from the group of parents who were against the governor’s mask mandate.

FOX61 caught up with her Thursday.

“I wanted to let them say their piece and walk away. It was difficult but it was the right thing to do,” added Linehan.

It is not the first time she has been talked to that way after her strong support of vaccinations.

In fact, her mask drive for kids began Thursday and she is encouraging everyone to purchase a box as a donation.

“All of these safety measures are what’s keeping our schools open. If you look at schools across the country, I think it was Florida that just after the first week of school, they had to shut down again. That’s what happens when you don’t have a mask mandate,” added Linehan.

Republican Senator Rob Sampson, on the other hand, wrote a post on Facebook and called the governor “King” Ned Lamont.

“For the governor who is enacting decrees in using the force and power of the state government to call those mothers bullies, I just thought was ironic and it’s wrong,” said Sen. Sampson.

