LeBron James reacts after NBA suspends season for coronavirus: ‘What we really need to cancel is 2020’

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is done with 2020.

The basketball champ turned to Twitter late Wednesday after the NBA announced it was suspending the season amid growing coronavirus concerns.

“Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office, work, etc. etc.” James tweeted. “What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

The season’s suspension follows the previous suggestion that sporting events should be played without spectators in attendance.

“Play games without the fans?” James said to reporters last week. “Nah. Impossible. I ain’t playing. If I ain’t got fans in the crowd, that’s who I play for."

He addressed those comments a few days later.

“Obviously, I would be very disappointed not having the fans, because that’s what I play for," James said. “I’d be disappointed in that. At the same time, you gotta listen to the people that’s keeping a track on what’s going on. If they feel it’s best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we’ll all listen to them.”