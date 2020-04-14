Lime Rock Park cancels Touring Car Festival; closure extended to May 20th

The event, originally held for May 8-9, will not be able to take place due to COVID-19

SRO America and Lime Rock Park announced Tuesday the decision to cancel the 2020 Touring Car Festival. It was previously announced that the weekend, originally scheduled for May 8-9, 2020, would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis.

“We appreciate the commitment to the event by the entire Lime Rock Park staff,” shared SRO America President and CEO Greg Gill. “We kept juggling calendar dates, but inevitably, it was decided that the best approach for a successful Touring Car Festival was to move on to planning for the 2021 season.”

TC America Series Director Jim Jordan added, “We are disappointed with this cancellation, but we look forward to working with Lime Rock Park on a 2021 event. I think next year’s event can be even bigger and better with the debut of the new BMW M2 TC class car, and additional growth in all the SRO TC America classes.”

Fans who have previously purchased tickets for this event will receive a communication regarding their options and next steps in the coming days.

Additionally, Lime Rock Park has extended its temporary closure through May 20, 2020, in accordance with a recent Executive Order issued by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, which closes all non-essential businesses across the state in the effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

This will affect any previously scheduled track rentals at the facility through May 20. Park staff will continue to work within the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy and are available to address questions by emailing info@limerock.com or by calling (860) 435-5000, Mon. - Fri., 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.