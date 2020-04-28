Lisa Winjum from NAMI on mental health during pandemic

Winjum said the biggest program is the young adult connection community, which is a daily support group that's come up with some unique activities.

Mental health issues don't go away just because there is a pandemic. In fact, some people are developing new issues that need to be dealt with during a very challenging time.

The Connecticut Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, is getting creative in the ways it's helping people.

Lisa Winjum, the executive director of NAMI Connecticut, said her organization is working to get support groups online.

"We're an organization that depends on human connection, and we want people to know that even though we are physically distancing and can't be together, that there is support available online," Winjum said.

Winjum said the biggest program is the young adult connection community, which is a daily support group that's come up with some unique activities.

"They've had a DJ dance party, a game night, they've spent a day coming up with 26 coping skills going alphabetically from A to Z," said Winjum. "And last week, they started releasing those coping skills on all of our Facebook platforms starting with the most important - A: ask for help."

NAMI Connecticut also offers a number of other support groups including for family members of people with mental illness, veterans, and those in recovery from opioid addiction.

For a full list of support groups: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/

NAMI CT warmline: 860-882-0236 (Available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

National NAMI Helpline: 800-950-6264 (Available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday) or text NAMI to 741741