Live coronavirus updates: California orders residents to stay at home; Lawmakers negotiate rescue package

California residents are still allowed to venture outside for certain things, but social distancing is key.

Key updates:

California's governor says all 40 million residents should stay at home except for essential jobs, errands and exercise. He says he doesn't expect police enforcement will be necessary.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expected to meet Friday to negotiate a $1 trillion rescue deal.

At least four U.S. senators sold a combined millions of dollars worth of stock in the weeks before the market crash, according to multiple reports.

40 million Californians ordered to stay home

California's 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, warning that the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system. It's the most sweeping move by any state so far to curb the spread of the virus.

He assured residents that they “can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.” Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

The governor said he doesn't expect police will be needed to enforce his stay-at-home order, saying “social pressure" already has led to social distancing throughout the state.

Trump's team, senators to negotiate $1 trillion economic rescue deal

Members of President Donald Trump's economic team will convene on Capitol Hill to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to industries.

The negotiations are certain to encounter difficulties ahead, as some Republicans object and Democrats say it doesn't go far enough.

Arizona governor calls up National Guard, halts surgeries

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he's activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

Ducey intensified his response to the coronavirus outbreak under growing pressure from other elected officials to take more aggressive action. His actions came on a day public health authorities reported the biggest day-to-day jump in cases, from 30 to at least 46.

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

President Donald Trump responded to increasing pressure from states by calling on them to do more to secure their own critically needed masks, ventilators and testing supplies for hospitals coping with a rising number of coronavirus patients.

He asserted Thursday that the federal government is not a “shipping clerk." This, as governors complained that they're running short of needed supplies in some states and need more federal help.

Reports: 4 US senators dumped stocks before market crash

Four U.S. senators reportedly sold off millions of dollars in stock combined prior to the market crash from the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple independent reports. They are Sens. Richard Burr, R-NC, Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and James Inhofe, R-Okla.

Burr, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, dumped more than $1 million of stock after reassuring the public about officials' response to what's now the coronavirus pandemic.

The selloff by the Republican senator from North Carolina came around the time he and the committee were getting daily briefs on the threat of the new virus, news outlets reported.

Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.

Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small. But that has not stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency and some countries from urging their citizens to stop using banknotes altogether.

Low-cost airline suspends all flights

The Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, is suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said it tentatively plans to resume flying May 1. HK Express normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia.

Olympic flame arrives in Japan as Games remain in question

The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan from Greece and was greeted in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.

The flame touched down amid doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers and the IOC say it will, but postponement or cancellation is seen as a growing option.