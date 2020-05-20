Live Nation ending Lawn Pass program for 2020

Live Nation says it is canceling its 2020 Lawn Pass program and providing refunds as more events announce cancellations or postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lawn Pass allowed concert-goers who pay a one-time fee to have access to lawn seating at participating venues across the country, even sold-out shows.

"We created the Lawn Pass as an easy way for fans to enjoy shows all season long, and we know how much you were looking forward to concerts this summer. As concerts are put on pause, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2002 Lawn Pass program and provide refunds to all of our passholders.