Local church, New Haven officials distribute food to dozens of families

Vertical Church teamed up with the City of New Haven to provide dozens of families with food.

"We’re blessed to be a blessing," said Pastor Ken Vane, " In crisis times like this, this is what we live for," he said.

Vertical Church, which is in West Haven, has stepped up its efforts to provide people with food.

On Saturday, that meant distributing food in the West Rock neighborhood of New Haven.

"Since people are distant from a lot of the stores here, it was very important for us to make sure we had this event to allow people to have access to healthy food," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Part of making sure people had access, was allowing people to either drive, or walk up to the site.

"We, unlike a lot of suburban communities have to put a lot of special effort and thought into making sure that these types of services are accessible to everyone, said Mayor Elicker.

Since the COVID-19 crisis started, Vertical Church has been able to help more than 4,000 families by providing them with food.

"We turned our facility into an emergency food pantry because we’ve not been having services and stuff, so we have a team of volunteers that go there, pre-pack, pre-sort, get everything ready," said Pastor Vance.

The church has also been working with the city to make food deliveries to seniors. All of the efforts are made possible with the help of volunteers who truly care.