﻿Local Connecticut food banks desperate for donations

To that end, they donated roughly $55,000 worth of food to the Connecticut Food Bank The food will be headed to 117 Fairfield County food pantries.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — With unemployment nationally, at nearly 15%, that is the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, leading to rapidly increasing food insecurity.

Stop & Shop answered the call in a big way Friday.

“We are in some towns the only we are in some towns the only business that’s open and available to customers,” said Maura O’Brien, who heads up Community Relations for Stop & Shop. ”So we know how important our role is right now in the community.”

“Many of the agencies, the community pantries, that work with us, have requested 20, 30, and more percent more in their orders,” said Paul Shipman, Spokesman for the Connecticut Food Bank.

The same holds true for Bloomfield-based Foodshare, which has been handing out food regularly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, where Friday they distributed the most food they have in the three weeks at the stadium.

We did 2,512 cars today,” said Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski. “That’s 2,512 households that needed food. That’s a record for us.”

He took part in a Facebook live conversation with Connecticut US Senator Chris Murphy this afternoon.

“We’ve talked to them (people at Rentschler) about their story,” Jakubowski said. “More than 75% of them have never used one of our services before. These are people who are brand new to food insecurity.”

The Connecticut Food Bank says they’re seeing as much as 50% more traffic at their mobile food distributions.

”I know that our weekly shipments have increased by 100,000 pounds or more,” said Shipman.

