Local Connecticut restaurants offering Easter dinner for pick-up

The state announced that bars and restaurants will remain closed through May 20.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Easter is going to have a different feel this year. With restaurants closed and social distancing limiting group sizes some may not celebrate at all. That isn’t stopping some restaurants from bringing you a taste of Easter.

"We’re not going to have the blessing of the food on Saturday and we are not going to be gathering together and celebrating as we normally do," said Margaret Malinowski, the owner of Staropolska Restaurant in New Britain. "People will be celebrating in their homes and quietly which will be time for reflection and rebirth as Easter is."

Staropilska will still be offering a taste of Easter with its famous pierogies for takeout only. Other restaurants in the area are following suit in order to deliver Easter diner to your dining room.

"Just because all of this is going on in the world doesn’t mean the celebration and the core values of family have to stop," said Kelly Grogan.

Bertucci’s is offering curbside pick-up for Good Friday and Easter dinner. Their specials include meals for four to 10 people featuring their traditional rolls, pasta, pizza, and even some Easter-themed cannoli’s.

"You can call us the same day and we can see what we can do to accommodate but we prefer as much notice as possible," said Grogan.

The Max Restaurant Group reopened its kitchens for Easter dinner packages. Normally it would be hard to find a seat at one of their many restaurants in Hartford county. Instead, their doors had been closed to keep employees safe while they wait out the pandemic.

"The business we were doing did not justify, I don’t think any level of business justifies, risking the health of any of our employees," said Scott Smith

They fired up their kitchens again this week to create traditional Passover and Easter meals. Together they made over 500 dinners for their supportive customers.

"They come in. They see us a smile. The first concern is about us not even themselves," said Smith.

With the state announcing that bars and restaurants will remain closed through May 20th, local shops have turned their attention to Mother’s Day catering.

"Stay tuned to the emails," said Smith. "We will be sending those out as soon as those plans come together."