Local groceries are taking safety a step further

The support from shoppers at LaBonne’s has been a pleasure to employees working hard to keep people safe.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Governor says the state will be enforcing the strict conditions in place on grocery stores. From large chains to local shops, people are adapting to a new way of shopping.

"They’ve been very understanding of all the implementations we’ve been putting into place," said Jared Andrews.

"We are firing on all cylinders. Everyone stepping up working in departments they may not typically work in. We’ve had old hires come back and help out," said Andrews.

At any one of LaBonne’s four locations, you will see screens at registers, employees wearing proper protective equipment and you'll have to get your temperature checked before going inside.

"Being the fact that we have 420 associates and 30,000 transactions a week. That’s probably 100,000 people impacted," said President and CEO Robert LaBonne Jr. "We are one of the largest traffic generators in our town. I figured why not do the next step to help keep our people and customers safe."

The newest safety measure has had slight push back and LaBonne admits it’s not perfect. They say most of their shoppers are thankful for the added layer of protection and their curbside pick up option.

"It’s growing so fast. We are actually hiring people," said LaBonne "Some of the stores we are literally six days out."

Not everyone had to wait that long. Janice Blake’s pick up was ready in two days.

"Later today we’re going to do it again to pick something up Friday or Saturday so I mean I’m happy with it," said Blake.

Larger chains like Stop & Shop are also doing more to help their shoppers. They have partnered with Uber to provide a 50% discount for riders considered high-risk for COVID-19.

"There’s a special promotion code 'stopshopuber' and either the person who wants to get a ride or a loved one or a friend of that person can call the Uber for them directly," said Maura O'Brien.

Stop & Shop has implemented a number of safety precautions inside their stores including offering special hours of operations for seniors and those immune-compromised

"We are recommending to customers that if you have a loved one that you know needs to shop or has difficulty going to the grocery store that you jump in potentially help them by shopping for them," said O'Brien.