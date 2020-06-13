Local gyms prep for reopening; Some say regulations could put them out of business

Some local gyms say they are ready to go while others are concerned the regulations in place could be overly restricting.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut is just five days from phase two of the state's reopening. Sports and recreation facilities of all types will be included under the guidelines. Some local gyms say they are ready to go while others are concerned the regulations in place could be overly restricting.

"Opening is so exciting to us and we are ready to do that at six-feet apart. When we heard the 12-foot requirement we were pretty upset," said Caitlyn Giambalvo, co-owner of The Bar Method in Fairfield.

The state is mandating 12-feet of space between gym-goers if clients are not wearing a mask. If you do wear a cloth covering, people can train six feet apart. Giambalvo believes 12-foot spacing would be detrimental to small gyms like theirs.

"We feel that it would be safer for our clients and more comfortable to be able to workout without a mask and we think that we can do so six-feet apart," said Giambalvo.

The owners of the dance and yoga infused studio started a petition, signed by over 1,700 people asking for Governor Ned Lamont to reassess the guidelines. Their classes would typically hold 25 people. If the guidelines don’t change, they can only have six.

"There’s just no way for us to completely eliminate all risk whatsoever, but, what we do know is that we could try to minimize that with the steps that were taking," said Giambalvo.

Gyms are required to stay under 50% capacity, have employees wear masks, keep an employee log as well as frequently and thoroughly clean equipment. The state also suggests moving classes outside and increasing airflow. Something Triton Athletics in Wallingford is lucky enough to have with a large parking lot, garage doors, and large ceiling fans.

"It just controls your environment so we just want to make sure that when the athletes arrive at the gym they feel safe," said Steve Rossacci.

Part of the way Rossacci and his staff at Triton are doing that is by putting their athletes into stations. Each boxed-in area will have everything they need from weights to sanitation in order to limit their movement around the gym.

"We are going to have some limitations but we're not trying to be limited. We’re trying to be inventive," said Rossacci.

Triton Athletics will have to cut their class sizes in half in order to maintain social distancing. Anyone that can’t fit inside will be placed a safe distance apart outside.

"There’s obviously always some concern and worry but with the support from our community since March, we feel really good about it," said Rossacci.