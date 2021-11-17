Local health officials encourage boosters as Pfizer waits on eligibility expansion

Some Connecticut residents are eager to see the eligibility expansion, especially as the state sees a rising positivity rate with the holidays approaching.

HARTFORD, Conn. — All adults could possibly become eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as this weekend.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters for anyone 18 or older. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer’s application before a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel meets Friday.

The final step — CDC’s official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.

Some Connecticut residents are eager to see the eligibility expansion, especially as the state sees a rising positivity rate with the holidays approaching.

“Families are getting together. Everybody’s moving inside so I think it’s a good idea,” said Steve Hesse of Hartford.

In requesting emergency use authorization for its booster in all adults, Pfizer submitted early results of a study in 10,000 people.

The study found that a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to about 95%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the company’s first two shots.

“There is some waning immunity and data indicates we should be going ahead with boosters for all ages 18 and above,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, the Chief Clinical Officer at Trinity Health of New England.

Still, some people who are vaccinated are in no rush to get a booster as health systems report lower demand compared to the first round of vaccinations.

“I think I have enough protection. I mean I wear the face mask and everything,” said Rosemary Mazur, of Hartford.

“You know, we can really get a handle, a grip on this virus come spring 2022 if everybody rolls up their sleeves and gets the booster,” Hussain said.

Currently, boosters are recommended for people who initially received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters are also recommended for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Health officials are now hoping the expected booster expansion means more shots into more arms.

“Mix-and-matching of vaccines is approved now so even if you did get Moderna and you’re in line now to get a booster, it’s been six months or more then please get the Pfizer booster,” Hussain said.

