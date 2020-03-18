Local Litchfield distillery donates high proof alcohol as hand sanitizer

Jake Baker and his brothers opened the distillery in Litchfield six years ago.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — A local business, Litchfield Distillery, is using its resources to donate bottles of high proof alcohol to those of need of it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We recognized its potential as a sanitizer and when this broke out we were using it for ourselves and thought we could offer it to the public and we saw there were other distilleries doing it as well," Jack Baker said.

They have been donating the bottle of 130 alcohol to people in the area in need of something to sanitize with.

“The emergency services, health workers, people at risk. We are trying to accommodate everyone with something but we are being inundated with phone calls and walk-ins looking for sanitizers,” Baker said.