Local New Haven contractors pass out masks to underserved communities they grew up in

They have worked to pass out over 100,000 masks in the city already.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the state moves forward with vaccinations, some communities are still hoping to get the bare necessities.

"Our communities are sometimes forgotten and what we need to do is make sure that nobody forgets who is living here," said President of Elm City Communities Karen DuBois-Washington.

Forgotten no more by some of the city's own.

"We know what they need so let’s get it out there to them and that’s what we’re trying to do," said Rodney Williams.

Williams and his fellow volunteers all own local contracting businesses in the city of New Haven. They have already passed out over 100,000 masks in the city. Now they are going door-to-door passing out hand sanitizer and another 6,500 masks to people most in need of it.

"We’re not in this alone," said Booker Washington. "We’re all from New Haven. We work in New Haven. We have businesses in New Haven. We live here and we look out for one another."

Masks are no luxury to people in some of New Haven’s communities and even more difficult is getting a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Justin Elicker says the city has teamed up with Griffin Hospital to begin operating pop-up vaccination sites five days a week in as many communities as possible.

"We’ve done 30 pop-up sites already around the city," said Elicker. "We’re going to churches, senior living centers, etc.."

Around the state, Connecticut has a plan to bring vaccines into other underserved neighborhoods through 35 vaccination vehicles.

"Very soon there’s going to be an 'ice cream' truck type mentality. You’ll be able to walk up and get a vaccine," said Governor Ned Lamont.

New Haven will be operating pop-up vaccination sites Wednesday at East Shore Park and Thursday and Friday on the Green. The sites will be offering the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine to as many people as possible while supplies last.

