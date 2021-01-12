Local officials continue to encourage people to get COVID-19 booster shots

The push comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and the discovery of a new variant.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Vaccine clinics across the state have been busy with people lining up to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

With vaccine clinics popping up across the state, they've been booked with people getting their boosters, which is good news to health and state leaders as Connecticut's positivity rate reached its highest in almost a year at nearly 6%.

FOX61 caught up with infections and disease specialist Dr. David Banach, who said while there are concerns regarding the omicron variant, people need to focus on the strand currently in Connecticut and impacting communities.

"I think it's important that the public realize that right now, the delta variant is the primary circulating variant here in Connecticut," he explained. "We know that the vaccines and infection-induced immunity provides good protection against the variants, that delta variant, so that that's our focus right now."

This is why Jerome Salter rolled his sleeve up Wednesday morning to get his booster shot at the New Haven Public Library Walk-In Vaccine Clinic.

"You got a lot of different variants now coming out, and it's better to protect yourself," said Salters.

Krystiana Michaud said she hadn't gotten her booster yet, but she said getting the vaccine was most important.

"I have immunocompromised family members, so I just wanted to make sure that I wasn't the reason that they might potentially get COVID," said Michaud.

Banach said everyone should have that same approach when it comes to the vaccine and booster shot.

"Take any opportunity to get vaccinated, you know, this is the time to do it," Banach explained. "Particularly if you haven't received your initial vaccine, but for boosters as well on you know, this is a good opportunity to go ahead and get that booster."

As officials continue to push for people to get their vaccine and booster shots, Salters said he's also encouraging neighbors to do the same.

"Come and get it done because you need to protect yourself," said Salters. "You need to protect your family, and we want to get things back. Come and get it done because you need to protect yourself. You need to protect your family, and we want to get things back to some normalcy."

