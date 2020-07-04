Local organization to provide 60,000 laptops for Connecticut students

Long lines have gathered outside of schools, as students and their parents waited to pick up laptops to complete online learning. Now, more laptop relief is coming.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of laptops are coming for students in Connecticut.

Partnership for Connecticut is a nonprofit organization serving schools throughout the state.

Tuesday morning, they approved the funding for 60,000 laptops.

Over the past few weeks, long lines have gathered outside of high schools, as students and their parents waited to pick up laptops to complete online learning.

Now, more laptop relief is coming. Those laptops are going to go to students in under-served areas.

They determined 33 different districts will be receiving these laptops. That is based off alliance districts.

Alliance districts are districts that have at least 40 percent of their students who receive either free or reduced price meals at school.

So some of those districts include Hartford, New Haven, Stamford, Windsor, and New Britain, just to name a few.

“Leading up to this coming back in the late summer early fall, maybe there’s a way we can get a remedial program for some of these students, maybe five days featuring whatever," Gov. Lamont said. "Just so when school starts again in the fall these kids are not four months behind, giving them a good chance to catch up."

During this call, he also spoke about the need to make a decision as to the future of the school year -- a decision they’re going to have to make soon.

“We’re going to have to make up our minds relatively soon, right now we said that schools are closed through April 20th. Between us there’s we’re going to still have pandemic into June, so we need to figure out what direction we give our superintendence, teachers and parents regarding the rest of the school year,” the governor continued.

Partnership for Connecticut said they’re going to work to get these laptops out to students as quickly as they can.