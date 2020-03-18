Local paramedics prepped to help fight COVID-19

Captain Matt Martinelli, a 17-year veteran with Aetna Ambulance said, "We have prepared the our whole careers for something like this, not necessarily to this degree but you prepare by remaining calm under pressure."

Aetna Ambulance has supplies and preventative gear to, hopefully, handle the cases that are expected to come. Bob Mara, Aetna's business manager said, "We make sure our EMT's are safe, we keep our distance and wear proper personal protective equipment to make sure there are no infections." Mara then added, "We are here to help the community and we want to be sure we are ther to help you should the need arise."