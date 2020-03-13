Local police take measures to arrest coronavirus spread

Milford Police say they appreciate having an ample number of cruisers.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — We have heard how government and medical professionals are responding to the coronavirus pandemic, but what about those on the front lines, who don’t have the option of social distancing??

Police departments are used to dealing with people that have communicable diseases every day, but, with the coronavirus becoming more prominent, they’re stepping up precautionary measures.

“Last week we gave the patrol division hand sanitizer to keep in the patrol cars,” said Mark O’Neill, Patrol Commander of the New Haven Police Department.

That’s in addition to antiviral wipes and gloves.

“Most of the officers carry them (gloves) on their belts,” O’Neill said. “We also gave out a number of masks to carry around with them.”

And every police cruiser in New Haven sent out has what’s called a universal precaution bag in the trunk.

“They have masks, alcohol wipes, sharp storage containers and a number of different size latex gloves,” said O’Neill.

And, for all police departments, how they approach making arrests is changing.

“Maybe I’ll pat this guy down without the gloves if he doesn’t look that dirty, but that’s not happening anymore,” said Officer Stephen Noss of the Milford Police Dept.

Milford Police say they appreciate having an ample number of cruisers.

“So, that if our cars are ever inhabited by someone we think may be infectious, we can shut the car down,” said Officer Michael DeVito of the Milford Police Department. “On a call to call basis they have masks, they have gloves, they have ample supply of cleaning solutions in their cars.”

Milford Police also told FOX61 they are implementing a plan that they hope will help arrest this pandemic.

Moving forward, whenever possible, when they make arrests, they won’t necessarily bring the suspect to the police department.

“We will issue a promise to appear so we can try to eliminate as many custodial arrests as possible,” DeVito says.

That is so suspects are not in their cars and in the police departments holding areas.