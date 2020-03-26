Local restaurants adjusting to new way of serving customers amid COVID-19

Elizabeth and Steve Hall own The Angry Egg in Manchester. They can only do take out orders now and say they've certainly felt the effects already.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The largest emergency aid package in U.S history is headed to the House of Representatives after it passed unanimously in the Senate. It sets aside 350 billion dollars to help small businesses, that are facing difficult times. Some businesses, like nail salons and barber shops, have had to temporarily close altogether.

Others, like restaurants, have had to adjust to a new way of serving customers. Elizabeth and Steve Hall own The Angry Egg in Manchester. They can only do take out orders now. They say they've certainly felt the effects already.

"It's been a challenge, we’re not really equipped to be just a take out restaurant but we’re plugging through doing the best we can," said Elizabeth Hall.

Businesses are closed, and other businesses are seeing fewer customers, in an area that's usually busy.

"To come down Main Street and see it like a ghost town the last week is sad, we want to make sure that the business owners, and the employees and their families are taken care of," said Mayor Jay Moran.

The Paycheck Protection Program aims to help businesses with up to 500 employees, to provide two months of payroll, plus incremental dollars. Along with federal aid, the state is also trying to help businesses through the Connecticut Bridge Recovery Program. It offers no interest on an 18-month loan, up to 75-thousand dollars.

"Business owners I think have to pay attention and jump on this right away because I think there’s a lot of people applying for it and hopefully it’ll help them in the short run," said Moran.

For now, support from the community is helping as well.