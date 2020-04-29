Local Terryville businesses distribute scholarships to high school students

The Kindness Counts Scholarship is sponsored by two local businesses and is given to students who went above and beyond demonstrating kindness.

For Terryville high school seniors Jacob Collette & Abigail Moyles scholarship night looked different. There was no podium and stage, in its place a front yard and a few honking horns instead of applause

The kindness counts scholarship sponsored by two local businesses Plymouth Oil and Grela Well Drilling recognizes high school students who went above and beyond demonstrating kindness.

Chester Scoville president of Plymouth oil explained more “the scholarship is something we got involved with last year it's our second year presenting the scholarship it went on to share “it’s a two-part scholarship one part is given to a female in the high school and won a scholarship is given to the male student”

With seniors missing out on a lot of major end-of-the-school-year events Abigail & Jacob said it was nice to see the effort put into making some of their last high school moments memorable

Abigail sharing with fox61 “it was really awesome to see that people take the extra mile even though they’re giving you the scholarship they still make you feel really special especially to make up for everything that we lost this year”

Jacob expressing “I think it’s really awesome that the community businesses in the community, in general, is really working hard to recognize the students”