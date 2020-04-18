Local Veterans Group focused on Bringing Hope

The Director of Veterans Response Ray Guasp and his team of veterans recently completed their mission in Puerto Rico.

A group of Veterans have turned their attention to the battle of food insecurity. Veterans Response is used to responding to disasters in other parts of the world, but this time they find themselves on a new mission here on the home front.

"It’s an amazing feeling to be able to help the people who helped us," said Ray Guasp.

The Director of Veterans Response Ray Guasp and his team of veterans recently completed their mission in Puerto Rico. They provided thousands of gallons of purified drinking water, tents and air mattresses to families rocked by earthquakes. Now, for the first time they find themselves providing aid here at home.

"To carry them through the most difficult times is having food on the table to feed your family," said Guasp.

Having food on the table has become the main objective of "Operation Hope". They have been taking financial donations to purchase food to give to local food banks.

"We will go to BJ’s, Sam’s Club, and Stew Leonard’s in Newington. We’re making sure that we are purchasing what’s needed on that list from every food bank that we are able to communicate with," said Guasp.

They have already donated to a local food bank in Chester and the Amazing Grace Food Bank in Middletown. That location is a branch of the Connecticut Food Bank.

"What these vets have done is great," said Connecticut Food Bank Spokesperson Paul Shipman. "I know Amazing Grace was an enthusiastic recipient."

Veterans Response donated 552 lbs of non-perishable food items that will go to families in need. He recals seeign a line down the block as they pulled up to donate.

"It felt good on the way in knowing that we were able to help the people at the front of the building while we are putting food in on the backside," said Guasp.

It’s not just food in high demand it’s also volunteers.

"It takes a village," said Guasp.

Pantries are seeing an uptick in orders by nearly 30% while mobile food pantries are doubling in size. They are also asking for cleaning products and paper goods.

"I hope that you’ll find a way to support," said Shipman. "One way or the other. Dollars, time or goods right in your community."

To learn more and donate to Veterans Response head to http://veteransresponse.org/