Long lines for COVID-testing impact wait times for people across the state

Hartford Healthcare saw a snaked line at the capital city’s convention center as people went to get tested.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state saw long lines as people rushed to get tested for the coronavirus and hospitals say they are ready to meet increased demands.

Hartford Healthcare saw a snaked line at the capital city’s convention center as people went to get tested.

Jay Costello said, “Given what’s going on with the virus, the more testing sites the better!”

Down in Woodbridge the same scene was seen; the line wrapping around as far as the eye can see, but for some residents that meant they wouldn’t be getting tested for COVID-19.

Brianna Lackowski said, “We just got turned away because there weren’t enough either tests or it was getting closer to 6, so we couldn’t get out COVID-test, but we’ve been waiting here for almost three hours.”

A UCONN doctor says seeing the high interest of getting tested is a good thing and should be encouraged.

Dr. David Banach said, “We really are encouraging testing because I think unless we can identify people that are COVID-positive we’re not going to be able to get a handle on how to kind of quell the spread.”

Dr. Banach says his hospital and others recognize the increased demands for tests and says they are ready.

“The hospitals have been expanding their testing capacity, we at UCONN health have constantly been looking at ways to expand our testing capacity and hospitals in the state and around the state are supporting this as well,” said Dr. Banach.

The governor reassuring residents that his administration is working hard to keep schools open and kids safe while the state sees ever-increasing cases.

“Whatever restrictions we have to take, we’re doing it so we can keep our schools open to make sure our kids have the option of in-person learning. Take it one week at a time, but every week makes an enormous difference,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

With a vaccine coming closer and closer, Dr. Banach says people need to hold on just a bit longer.

“We’ve had some really promising signs come through this past week and I think what that shows is that we will eventually see an end to this and we have some things we need to do that, but we have to get over these next few weeks,” said Dr. Banach.