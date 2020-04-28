Long-time New Haven paramedic transported to rehab after 18 days on ventilator due to COVID-19

Guercia, who is the manager Center for EMS at YNHH was transported to the Gaylord rehabilitation facility in Wallingford Monday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Len Guercia was first admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital at the beginning of April, suffering from pneumonia and COVID-19.

The long time first responder was treated and eventually put on a ventilator for 18 days.

Now, he's slowly recovering after nearly being killed by the virus.

Guercia, who is the manager Center for EMS at YNHH was transported to Gaylord Hospital's rehabilitation facility in Wallingford Monday.

He is also the Assistant Emergency Management Director in Wallingford and a paramedic in North Branford.