Maine, New Hampshire added CT Travel Advisory list

Maine and New Hampshire have been added to the list that is now composed of 46 states and territories. Anyone traveling from these states in CT will have to quarantine for 14-days. Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine.