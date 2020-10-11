x
Coronavirus

Maine, New Hampshire added CT Travel Advisory list

Anyone traveling from these states in CT will have to quarantine for 14-days.
Credit: FOX61

CONNECTICUT, USA — There have been two states that have been added to the CT Travel Advisory List Tuesday. 

Maine and New Hampshire have been added to the list that is now composed of 46 states and territories. Anyone traveling from these states in CT will have to quarantine for 14-days. Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine.

Below on the state and territories on the list (As of November 10): 

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Guam
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Louisiana
  18. Maine
  19. Maryland
  20. Massachusetts
  21. Michigan
  22. Minnesota
  23. Mississippi
  24. Missouri
  25. Montana
  26. Nebraska
  27. Nevada
  28. New Hampshire
  29. New Mexico
  30. North Carolina
  31. North Dakota
  32. Ohio
  33. Oklahoma
  34. Oregon
  35. Pennsylvania
  36. Puerto Rico
  37. South Carolina
  38. South Dakota
  39. Tennessee
  40. Texas
  41. Utah
  42. Virginia
  43. Washington
  44. West Virginia
  45. Wisconsin
  46. Wyoming

