Man arrested after police standoff in Avon

AVON, Connecticut — A man was arrested after a standoff with police Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a home on calls of a domestic disturbance possibly involving a firearm. Officers were able to find the victim who was not hurt.

The suspect, later identified as Dave Matteau, did not listen to the police and went back inside his home. Police surrounded the house but could not get Matteau to talk to them after several hours. The North Central Region Emergency Services Team arrived to help Avon Police.