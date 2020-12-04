Man arrested in St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury for intentionally coughing on staff

He was charged with breach of peace

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police charged a man with breach of peace after they said he was purposely coughing on staff during an argument.

Saturday at 9:20 p.m., the police were called to St. Mary’s hospital to investigate a reported disturbance. A disruptive person at the hospital was not following rules and instructions from the nurses and hospital staff. The rules/instructions not being followed were established to maintain patient and employee safety as the hospital continues to operate during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Police identified the man as as Robert Gordon, 30.

Police said at one point when arguing with the hospital staff, Gordon took off his protective/disposable face mask and began purposely coughing upon or towards the hospital staff. He told the staff he was tested in New York and was positive for COVID-19.

Gordon was arrested and charged with five counts of Breach of Peace