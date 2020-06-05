Manchester Memorial Hospital to discharge 100th COVID-19 patient

A 91-year-old woman who was on a ventilator and in the ICU at Manchester Memorial Hospital, has recovered and will be released Wednesday!

MANCHESTER, Conn. — There's awesome news that calls for celebration in Manchester Wednesday!

A 91-year-old woman who was on a ventilator and in the ICU at Manchester Memorial Hospital, has recovered and will be released.

She is the hospital's 100th COVID-19 patient to be discharged.

Eastern Connecticut Health Network officials said a team of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and administrators will conduct a celebratory first “breath of fresh air” together at 3 p.m.

It will take place on the front lawn of Manchester Memorial Hospital.