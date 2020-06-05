Manchester Memorial Hospital to discharge 100th COVID-19 patient

MANCHESTER, Conn. — There's awesome news that calls for celebration in Manchester Wednesday!
A 91-year-old woman who was on a ventilator and in the ICU at Manchester Memorial Hospital, has recovered and will be released.
She is the hospital's 100th COVID-19 patient to be discharged.
Eastern Connecticut Health Network officials said a team of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and administrators will conduct a celebratory first “breath of fresh air” together at 3 p.m.
It will take place on the front lawn of Manchester Memorial Hospital.
This year marks the 100th Anniversary of Manchester Memorial Hospital, having been established by the community after the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918.