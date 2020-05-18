Manchester restaurants getting ready to reopen

Mayor Jay Moran of Manchester says just the fact that there will be patrons at establishments is a step in the right direction.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Like so many cities across Connecticut, Manchester, a town full of all different varieties of restaurants is readying for the May 20th date when restaurant owners can open once again.

Outdoor dining has been mandated by the state as has social distancing and mask rules when it comes to visiting restaurants but, Mayor Jay Moran of Manchester says just the fact that there will be patrons at establishments is a step in the right direction. “Our businesses need to be open,” Moran said. “The economy needs to get going but we also understand there are health issues right now.”

Creativity has been welcomed in Manchester as they prepare to greet guests again; Moran says parts of Main Street might serve as spots for outdoor dining and Purnell Place will be used for nearby restaurants to seat customers. “We have to be creative,” Moran said and then added , “I think if we can work together and stay safe and open up our businesses I think we are going to turn this thing around.”