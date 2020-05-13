Report: 7 at Virginia ramen noodle facility test positive for COVID-19

Maruchan says the facility has been deep cleaned.

Seven employees for Maruchan, the maker of ramen noodle soups, have tested positive for COVID-19 at a facility in Virginia. That's according to WRIC which says the company confirmed the information.

It happened at the company's Chesterfield, Va., production facility. The seven people are now quarantined at home, WRIC reported.

“Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation,” a Maruchan spokesperson told WRIC.

The company did not immediately say when the employees tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.