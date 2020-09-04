Mask Force CT, shares a common thread to help first responders

Group comes together to fill a need

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Dr. Mark Metersky, chief of pulmonary critical care at UConn Health advises, during this time of fighting Covid-19, that people should be wearing masks when they are out and about. "By wearing a mask, even if it's not an N-95 mask, we are protecting other people from ourselves," Metersky said.

With important information like that in mind, there is a mask movement of sorts happening in New Britain. Ania Kobylarz and Margaret Malinowski began "Mask Force CT" two weeks ago. It's a group of women -- who communicate largely through a Facebook page -- that are busy sewing cloth masks for first responders and front line medical staffers. "This is the most important work I've ever done," said Kobylarz. Malinowski, owner of the famed Staropolska Restaurant in the Little Poland section of New Britain added, "safety should be a concern for everyone and when nurses posted on Facebook they were in need we stepped up to the plate."

The 14 women currently lending their time and talents to Mask Force CT range in age from 11 years old to 96 year old and come from across Central Connecticut. To date, they have sewn around one thousand masks. While the masks are not the N-95 variety, Raul Ortiz, the chief of the New Britain Fire Department was thrilled to receive 129 masks for his firefighters. "This truly shows the best in people and what they are able to do when they come together." Ortiz said the masks will be warn by fire crews while they are in the station houses.