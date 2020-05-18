Old Saybrook holds unique mask giveaway

Today free FDA three ply face masks were doled out to any Old Saybrook businesses in need.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — In advance of the first phase of the state’s reopening, which rolls out Wednesday, Old Saybrook Emergency Management held an event Monday that perhaps no other community in Connecticut has.

"I think they’ve been super helpful to the businesses," said Elizabeth Jaccoma of West Marine in Old Saybrook.

From Noon til 6 pm Monday, at Old Saybrook Middle School, the Town of Old Saybrook, free FDA three ply face masks were doled out to any Old Saybrook businesses in need.

"We are looking to get our economy going," said Old Saybrook Police Chief, Michael Spera. "But, we want to make sure, as we return to normal, we are doing so successfully, but most importantly safely."

The town purchased roughly 26,000 masks, at a cost of $20,000, to distribute to residents and businesses. He said he believes Old Saybrook is the only community in the state that has handed out masks to businesses.

"What happens is a business pulls up, identifies themselves and we verify that they are an Old Saybrook business," said Spera.

And, for each employee they have, the company is given two masks.

"We are using Google Sheets, Spera said. "So, we are monitoring the whole thing. So every time they hit a checkpoint here and, as masks get deducted, I find out how many masks that we have left."

The day began with just over 11,000 face masks pre-bagged.

"We’ve invited all of our businesses, even those that cannot open on Wednesday, because we want them to be prepared," the Chief said.

"Very helpful because I’ve run low on the ones that my company has provided and this will be very helpful to get us through until we get more delivered," said Jaccoma, of West Marine.

Don DiMugno summed up the event succinctly.