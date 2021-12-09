Mask mandate reinstated in Hamden amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Starting Dec. 11, masks will be required in any indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Town of Hamden is reinstating its community-wide mask mandate amid a sharp uptick in COVID cases across the state.

Mayor Lauren Garrett signed an executive order to reinstate the mask mandate after reporting a resident has tested positive for the new COVID-19 omicron variant. The mask mandate goes into effect on Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m.

From then on, masks will be required in any indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

"We want our town to thrive, and with this mask mandate, we can stay open by taking these healthy and safe measures," the office of Mayor Garrett said.

Hamden town officials also continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated, wash their hands, and maintain social distancing indoors.

