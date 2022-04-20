Mask mandates repealed but COVID-19 cases rising

Health experts say people should continue to take precautions like getting vaccinated, staying on top of booster shots and wearing masks in higher-risk scenarios.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is being driven by a number of factors.

"Herd immunity is going lower, and then vaccine immunity is also waning to a certain extent and then there's the big reason which is the omicron variants as well," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare. "Elimination of masking certainly has contributed to it."

But even as numbers go up, more people are going maskless. Public transit is the latest to ditch the mandate.

Wu said his advice is for people to do the things we already know to protect against covid such as getting vaccinated, staying on top of booster shots, and in certain scenarios, still wearing a mask.

"It should not be binary. It should not be covid doesn't exist or covid rules everything and we should cease to live our lives like we normally would. There is something in between a grey zone that we should be allowed to take certain precautions but we don't have to take every precaution," he said.

While many people are happy to leave masks behind there seems to be a consensus that people should do what they are most comfortable with.

"I think it's absolutely time, I think people who want to wear the mask they should still have the ability to wear," said Christopher Williams of Hartford.

"I think it's time for them to be lifted but I am a little concerned because as cases are going up so I'm kind of split on it," said Rafay Irfan of New Haven. "Whatever science tells us I think we should keep doing that."

It is a concern for those who are at a higher risk though. Disability Rights Connecticut worries that it's too soon to get rid of masks in places like public transit.

"I think there should be the guidelines in place, especially in places where it's you know really likely there could be a problem like at school or on an airplane for example where everyone's in close quarters," said executive director, Deborah Dorfman. "It just doesn't hurt a person to help all of society be safer and more inclusive."

The CDC agrees, asking the Department of Justice to appeal the ruling that struck down the mask mandate.

In a statement, the agency said in part, "When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone."

"We have to remember this is a transmissible disease so it's not only about ourselves we have to protect others as well," Wu said.

