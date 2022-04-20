Mask requirement dropped on most trains, buses in state

Metro North trains will continue to require masks for now

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the mask requirement will be dropped on most mass transit in the state.

DOT said there will no longer be a mask mandate on CTtransit, Hartford Line, and Shore Line East services and facilities in Connecticut.

Officials said in a press release, "The decision to make masks optional is the result of the Transportation Security Administration ending enforcement of the mask mandate earlier this week following a ruling by a federal judge in Florida."

“For the last two years, our transit operators have provided masks to the public and enforced mask mandates on public transit. Now that the federal mask mandate for public transit is no longer in effect, masking will no longer be enforced, but is still strongly encouraged per current CDC guidelines,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

Officials did not rule out the possibility that mask requirements could make a comeback to adhere to any future mandates or directives.

Riders on Metro-North will still be required to wear masks for the time being since they are operated by the MTA. Visit new.mta.info for the most recent information on Metro-North mask requirements.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.