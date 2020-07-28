CTDOT, transit operators distribute free masks to riders

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and CTtransit will distribute free masks to bus passengers statewide, including Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford. They say it's to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The distribution has two times, one block from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and the other 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks or face coverings are a requirement to ride on public transit after an executive order from Governor Ned Lamont was signed in April.
Here are the locations where the distributions will take place:
- Hartford – CTtransit Customer Service and Sales Outlet located at State and Market Streets, adjacent to the Old State House
- New Haven – CTtransit Customer Service and Sales Outlet located on the New Haven Green at Chapel Street,
- Stamford - CTtransit Customer Service and Sales Outlet located on the lower level of the Stewart B. McKinney Transportation Center in the passageway from North State Street
- Waterbury - Exchange Place (Downtown Center)
- Meriden – Meriden Railroad Station
- Estuary Transit District – Old Saybrook Train Station
- Greater Bridgeport Transit District – GBT Bus Station, 710 Water Street, Bridgeport
- Greater Hartford Transit District – One Union Place Hartford (Hartford Union Station)
- Greater New Haven Transit District – 1014 Sherman Ave location in Hamden
- Housatonic Area Regional Transit – 3 Kennedy Ave., Danbury
- Middletown Area Transit District – Middletown Bus Terminal
- Milford Transit District – Bus hub at the Post Mall 1202 Boston Post Rd, Milford
- Northwest Connecticut Transit District – Torrington Municipal Parking Lot (12 Daycoeton Place)
- Norwalk Transit District – Norwalk Transit Wheels Hub, Burnell Blvd.
- Southeast Transit District – 7AM – 9 AM at the New London Water Street Bus Stop (adjacent to AMTRAK/Shore Line East); 3 PM – 5 PM at the Norwich Transportation Center (10 Falls Avenue, Norwich)
- Valley Transit District – Derby/Shelton multimodal train station.
- Windham Regional Transit District – 3 PM – 5 PM at the Norwich Transportation Center (10 Falls Avenue, Norwich)
