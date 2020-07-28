CTDOT, transit operators distribute free masks to riders

Masks are a requirement in order to ride public transit in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and CTtransit will distribute free masks to bus passengers statewide, including Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford. They say it's to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The distribution has two times, one block from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and the other 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks or face coverings are a requirement to ride on public transit after an executive order from Governor Ned Lamont was signed in April.

Here are the locations where the distributions will take place: