Masks for CT, Jewish Federation of New Haven mark 1 million masks distributed

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Masks for CT and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven reached a milestone Thursday by handing out their one millionth masks, since they began giving them away in April. For hours, hundreds of cars one after the other, drove up to Middletown High School to receive a bag of free face masks.

“It’s such an honor and a privilege to see that there’s such a huge need out there and together we’re able to meet that need,” said Judy Alperin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

It’s a need that continues to grow as we move closer to a partial reopening of the state.

“Nobody in this country is used to wearing a mask day in and day out, but we’re having to adjust to a new reality in so many ways and this is no exception,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

Cars lined up hours before the giveaway began, prompting an early start at 5:30 a.m. so that as many masks as possible could be given out. It’s an effort that was made possible thanks to the help of dozens of volunteers like Nancy Downey and her granddaughter Brianna Boucher.

“I try and do it several times a year, volunteer with her, she’s my partner in crime,” said Downey.



“I still wanted to come out and help because the community service hours that I normally need for school got cancelled but it’s nice to still help during this time,” said Boucher.