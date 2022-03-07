Masks will be optional in Connecticut courts

Jurors will be requested to wear masks while in assembly or deliberation rooms

HARTFORD, Conn. — After nearly two years of requiring face masks inside Connecticut’s courthouses, the choice will become optional effective Monday..

In an email sent to judges and staff last Thursday by Chief Justice Richard Robinson said the changes are in agreement with the Department of Health and CDC guidelines.



Robinson also says this change was decided after reviewing and seeing a drop in Covid-19 cases among employees in recent weeks.

"If or when COVID-19 activity increases in the state, mask use by individuals may again be strongly recommended or required when in common areas or other locations indoors where they may be in close contact with others.," said Robinson.

Masks continue to be required for all individuals in Juvenile Detention Facilities, consistent with CDC and DPH guidance for congregate facilities.

Robins said despite the change in policy, mask wearing is an effective prevention strategy against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. He said the Judicial Branch supports the use of distancing when indoors and the use of a face covering mask by employees, visitors, or other individuals who prefer to continue doing so.

Jurors will be requested but not required to remain masked while in the jury assembly room or the jury deliberation room.

