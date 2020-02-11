Mass. Governor issues stay at home advisory

Baker said he wanted to stem the tide now to avoid an increase of hospitalizations at the end of the year.

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker issued orders Monday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including issuing a stay at home order for overnight.

Baker said wanted to stem the tide now to avoid an increase of hospitalizations at the end of the year.

Baker said the states health experts were concerned after seeing a 3005 rise in cases since Labor Day and a rise in hospitalizations.

He said he didn't want to shut down the economy or shut down the schools.

Baker issued an updated stay at home advisory instructing people to stay home from 10PM to 5AM. The order also included a 9:30PM closure time for many businesses, and lower the gathering limit at residences and strengthened enforcement.