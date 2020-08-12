Massachusetts to move back to Phase 3, Step 1 following surge in COVID-19 cases

According to Gov. Baker, the roll back will go into effect on Sunday, December 13.

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday several actions to curb rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Those actions include the state rolling back to Phase 3, Step 1.

According to Gov. Baker, the changes will go into effect Sunday, December 13.

“Here we are today, 12 days past Thanksgiving, and new infections and hospitalizations are showing disturbing trends,” Baker said.

In addition to the roll back, the governor announced that there will be capacity reductions for businesses, new mask, table capacity and time limit rules for restaurants, as well as stronger mask rules for offices.

Details of those changes are as follows:

Capacity for indoor businesses dropped to 40%

Capacity for outdoor gatherings dropped from 100 people to 50.

Restaurants will drop from 10 people to six people per table

90 minute table limit for dining