Max Cares Foundation dishes out hundreds of groceries, supplies to those laid-off

The Max Cares Foundation provided hundreds of groceries and supplies to area hospitality workers who are now going through a rough time.

The foundation donated around $25,000 to be given back to the community after many in the restaurant industry lost their job due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s a tough business these people work in an incredibly hard, they're dedicated to their job, but most of them live paycheck to paycheck as it is, this has really hit them hard,” said Scott Smith who is the Vice-President of the Max Restaurant Group.

Members of the Max Cares Foundation and other volunteers made sure everyone left with bags of groceries, Even some toilet paper.

This donation went to anyone working in the Connecticut food industry impacted by COVID-19.

Folks in line say this donation came right on time, but also say they miss the people they serve.

Brian Smith said, “I didn’t realize how much of a social person I am, I never considered myself one until I was without and that drives me crazy, I like making people happy.”

Other people, we spoke to say this gift meant more than the foundation knows.

Claudette Lapels said, “I could use a little help right now, I really do, it’s just I lost all three jobs.”

Claudette is one of the many in Connecticut receiving unemployment.

She says receiving produce and supplies will help extend her food supplies just a little bit longer.

“Restaurant workers we live literally like day-to-day you know we make money every day, I’m a server and bartender, we make money every day and sometimes we; like me I budget how much I make every day and to pay the bills, just to make sure we pay the bills.