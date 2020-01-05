May Day protests urge state to cancel rent, provide hazard pay for essential workers and help immigrant community

Hundreds of people are calling on the governor and his administration saying not enough is being done fast enough for people who have now gone weeks without help.

HARTFORD, Conn — Protesters flooded the capitol grounds for a May-Day rally after the Governor’s briefing to the state demanding actions be taken like re-opening the state and immigrant help.

Hundreds of people are calling on the governor and his administration saying not enough is being done fast enough for people who have now gone weeks without help from the federal government or the state.

Drum and blaring horns drowned the capital area as more than 20 organizations rode in a caravan for the May Day rally.

The collective group demanding more actions be taken to help those in need.

In a petition, around 60 organizations and dozens of state leaders are calling on the governor to consider canceling rent and mortgage payments, as well as provide “All workers” with benefits like paid sick leave, and hazard pay.

Keeronnie Williams is a Local 32BJ member and works as a security officer he says, “If you are risking your life every day, coming to work and something happens you get sick, who's going to take care of you, who is going to take care of your children."

The most widespread request was help for the immigrant community, activists urging the formation of a disaster relief fund saying federal relief passed many over who say they too are tax-paying workers.

"There is no one or people that are more important than others, everyone is important especially now these are tough times that we live in, and through the grace of God we will get through it together,” said Williams.

We brought concerns from the rally to the governor's ear Friday:

QUESTION: Brian Didlake: "In the rally, they are hoping for disaster relief fund from your administration, what is your administration doing in terms of supporting this specific group and what are your thoughts on this at all."

Gov. Ned Lamont: "In terms of front line workers we are doing what we can we are getting them the PPE, we are making sure they are protected, we are trying to set up a daycare and expand opportunity there to make sure they are taken care of, making sure that health care is provided for each and one of those people with no cost, and no cost for testing, no cost for treatment and working very hard."

Outside of the May Day protests, The governor addressed the state's response to COVID-19 presenting some "sobering" numbers saying that in year fiscal 2020 the state will see a 900-million dollar deficit and by 2021 increasing to 2-billion dollars with economists saying the state may not recover until the fiscal year 2022.

Melissa McCaw who is the state’s budget chief said, "We will not know how we close the fiscal year 2020 budget until August... August or September and our true first estimate for fiscal year 2021 will be in November, obviously, things can go up and down as things change."

Reopening the state also on folks’ minds, this latest protest was just one of many as people say it's time to re-open, but the governor in Friday’s media briefing addressing those who are still worried after Lamont says things can lighten on May 20th.

"I think we need to listen to the scientific community because I think the consumers also listen to the scientific community and they are saying that this is okay to d and will give consumers confidence, are they going to go back on May 20th no... will they start going back over time I hope so,” said Lamont.