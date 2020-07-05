Watch Live @ 12:15PM: Mayor Bronin to announce recovery groups tasked with evaluating the needs of Hartford

The groups will focus on the economy, arts, culture, recreation, faith, housing and basic needs, and public health.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is set to announce recovery working groups during a press briefing on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. outside City Hall.

According to a release, the groups will develop near-term, actionable recommendations for the city over the next three weeks.

The groups will focus on the economy, arts, culture, recreation, faith, housing and basic needs, and public health. An additional group will focus on children and youth, with two sub-groups. One will focus on education and early learning, and the other will look at youth employment and recreation.

Mayor Bronin will also discuss access to testing.