Mayor Bronin, Hartford Superintendent announces new meal distribution sites

“Over the course of this week, we’ve seen more and more students and families pick up meals every day, and by doubling the number of distribution sites and extending the hours, we hope to get food to even more kids and families,” said Mayor Bronin. “This distribution of devices will make remote learning possible for thousands of students who don’t have access to technology now, and it will be critical to help students continue learning and complete actual school days. I want to thank Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez and the outstanding teams at Harford Public Schools and Metro Hartford Innovation services, who have worked very hard to move these two incredibly important and complex initiatives forward. I also want to recognize all of the educators at Hartford Public Schools, whose hard work, dedication, creativity, and flexibility will be crucial to successful distance learning.”