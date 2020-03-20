Mayor Bronin, Hartford Superintendent announces new meal distribution sites

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez announced 16 new meal distribution sites in the capital city starting March 23. They announced plans for distance learning for students of Hartford Public schools, including digital devices.
For the full list of meal distribution locations in English and Spanish, click the available links here and at HartfordSchools.org.
“Over the course of this week, we’ve seen more and more students and families pick up meals every day, and by doubling the number of distribution sites and extending the hours, we hope to get food to even more kids and families,” said Mayor Bronin. “This distribution of devices will make remote learning possible for thousands of students who don’t have access to technology now, and it will be critical to help students continue learning and complete actual school days. I want to thank Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez and the outstanding teams at Harford Public Schools and Metro Hartford Innovation services, who have worked very hard to move these two incredibly important and complex initiatives forward. I also want to recognize all of the educators at Hartford Public Schools, whose hard work, dedication, creativity, and flexibility will be crucial to successful distance learning.”
Hartford Public Schools plans to distribute Chromebooks to its students beginning Monday, March 23. One can get them at the 16 meal distribution centers. School administrators plane to launch distancing learning on March 30.