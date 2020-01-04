Mayor Luke Bronin: '6-week-old baby, three others have died from COVID-19 in Hartford'

Bronin also said that there have been more than 70 confirmed cases in the Capital city this week.

HARTFORD, Conn — Mayor Luke Bronin provided an update on COVID-19 preparedness for Hartford. Bronin was joined by Health Director Liany Arroyo, and Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management Reginald Freeman.

Bronin said that there have been more than 70 confirmed cases in the Capital this week. Four residents have died due to COVID-19 including a six-week-old baby.