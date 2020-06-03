Mayor Luke Bronin, city officials to discuss Hartford preparations for coronavirus

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library in the area outside the Center for Contemporary Culture.

Hartford officials are responding Friday with how they hope to protect residents from the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Luke Bronin will be joined by other lawmakers, hospital, school and library officials, as well as ambulance services to discuss Hartford’s preparations for COVIS-19.

