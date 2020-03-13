Mayor of New Haven issues occupancy emergency order

The order will be enforced by the New Haven Fire Department and will go into effect Sunday, March 15.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Justin Elicker issued an Occupancy Emergency Order Friday afternoon due to COVID-19.

The order will implement half-occupancy for New Haven establishments in response to Governor Lamont's statewide, public health emergency.

“There is no question that COVID-19 poses a real threat to the health and well-being of our residents, and those that may be traveling to New Haven,” stated Mayor Justin Elicker. “In an abundance of caution, and to reduce the spread of the virus, we are enforcing that all establishments have their occupancies reduced by half,” he ordered

New Haven will require all establishments with a capacity of 16 or more to halve their occupancy. This would include motion picture theatres, symphony and concert halls, television and radio studios admitting an audience and theatres, banquet halls, casinos, nightclubs, restaurants, cafeterias, and similar dining facilities (including commercial kitchens), taverns and bars.