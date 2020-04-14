McDonald's employees protest alleged unsanitary conditions in Milford and Darien

Workers allege that McDonald’s didn’t properly disinfect their restaurants after two employees were sent home sick

MILFORD, Conn. — McDonald’s workers, at two restaurants along I-95, are making assertions, related to COVID-19, that captured the attention of a local union, who joined the MacDonald’s workers making noise in Milford's northbound service plaza.

McDonald’s workers, in the Darien and Milford service plazas allege that McDonald’s didn’t properly disinfect their restaurants after two employees were sent home sick, with what turned out to be the coronavirus.

"These workers are on the front line of the fight with the coronavirus," said Alberto Bernardez, a District Leader, for

SEIU Local 32 BJ, which is a union that soon hopes to represent the upset McDonald’s employees.

"As you might know, they are in contact with hundreds of people 24/7," he said.

Two workers (one in Darien, one in Milford) in the service plaza McDonald’s were hospitalized with COVID-19 and, according to the protesting employees, neither restaurant has closed or even disinfected their work areas since.

"The whole shift was sent home and the new workers replaced from the other rest stops, again, without proper protocol on how to do the cleanup and how to protect those workers," claimed Bernardez.

Project Services LLC, which operates all of the state’s service plazas, responded to the accusations in writing saying their full-time, union custodians disinfect high touch areas and common areas 24/7, following best industry practices prescribed by the CDC.

The owners/operators of the McDonald's in the Darien and Milford service plazas released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority. Since the coronavirus pandemic began impacting the US in February, and in accordance with the guidance of the CDC, we’ve continuously evolved our safety programs and processes in order to help customers and restaurant employees feel safe.

Upon learning of the confirmed cases in each service plaza restaurant, both locations immediately conducted a thorough sanitization procedure, as well as notified public health authorities. Additionally, restaurant management identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who may have been in close contact with the employee who had contracted the virus.

We will continue to evaluate all safety measures currently in place, and adjust accordingly as we remain focused on the health and safety of restaurant employees and our customers. “

– Roger Facey and George Michell, Milford and Darien McDonald’s Owner/Operators