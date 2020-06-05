Local grocers to discuss national meat shortage

Some stores are limiting purchases of meat per-day

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Local Connecticut grocers will be meeting today at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the nationwide meat shortage.

The shortage is due to COVID-19 affecting meat processing plants and their employees.

Due to the shortage, places like Wendy's have stopped serving hamburgers altogether at 1,300 of their franchises, and grocery stores are limiting meat purchases per day per customer.

The meeting will be held at Stew Leonard's in on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington.